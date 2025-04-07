GoDaddy - Good Morning

The internet comes to life (and has a closet full of “The Dress”) in GoDaddy’s 2017 return to the Super Bowl after a 2016 absence. The spot includes plenty of nods to the web’s greatest hits, including a sneezing panda, a nod to the Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing and a shower scene that plays on the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. GoDaddy was back in the game to introduce GoCentral, a service that combines a mobile-optimized website builder with an integrated set of marketing and e-commerce tools. It sat out of the Super Bowl in 2016 after a run stretching from 2005 (“Proceedings," a parody of the outrage over Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction in 2004) through 2015 (“Working”) The 2016 spot was created by Bullish, a young ad agency formed by Deutsch veterans that also created GNC’s ill-fated would-be but ultimately vetoed Super Bowl LI ad. GoDaddy posted a teaser for the ad on Jan. 25 that featured cats riding Roomba vacuums -- classic meme material. It released the full ad on Feb. 1, the Wednesday before the game. BRAND: GoDaddy YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: Bullish SUPERBOWL: LI