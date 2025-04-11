GoDaddy - Perfect Match

After years of creating and producing its own ads in-house or with the help of small agencies, GoDaddy tapped Deutsch New York for two spots, “Perfect Match” in the second commercial break of Super Bowl XLVII and “Your Big Idea” after the two-minute warning in the game’s fourth quarter. The spots tone down a bit the sexual exploitation of previous years, with “Your Big Idea” showing wives around the world urging their husbands to register that great online-business idea before it’s too late. But “Perfect Match” shows that GoDaddy still had some of that adolescent sensibility, going for the laugh by setting up a make-out between supermodel Bar Rafaeli and geeky “Walter,” played by actor Jesse Heiman. The company released both ads ahead of the game to capture online attention. Director: Mike Maguire. Production company: Biscuit Filmworks. Director of photography: Neil Shapiro. Producer: Susan Hebert. Production design: Alexis Ross. Chief creative officer: Greg DiNoto. Group creative director/art director: George Decker. Group creative director/copywriter: Morgan Carroll. Copywriter/art director: Jin Park. Copywriter: Wayne Best. Executive producer: Greg Tharp. Editorial: Cutting Room. Editor: Chuck Willis. VFX: Light of Day. Color: CO3. Colorist: Tim Masick. BRAND: GoDaddy YEAR: 2013 AGENCY: Deutsch SUPERBOWL: XVLII QUARTER AIRED: Q1