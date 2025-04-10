GoDaddy - The Epic Quit

By 2014, GoDaddy was slowly edging away from its teenage-boy tactics of over-sexed, too-hot-for-TV ad antics. In this BBDO New York spot introduced by John Turturro, a real woman -- as in, not an actress playing a part -- notified America and her boss that she’s quitting. With a website powered by GoDaddy, she would be working from home. This ad tapped into a consumer fantasy (telling the boss sayonara) and made a selling point in the process. It also presaged the Squarespace ad of the following year (“Om - Dreaming With Jeff”) and coming Wix ads in showing how having a website -- powered by the Super Bowl advertiser in question -- could lead viewers down any path they chose. Compare this with GoDaddy’s other ad of Super Bowl XLVIII, “Bodybuilder.” And for an earlier Super Bowl take-this-job-and-shove-it, see CareerBuilder.com’s “Follow Your Heart” from 2008. BRAND: GoDaddy YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Deutsch SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q1