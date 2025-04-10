Heinz - Hum

This 30-second spot via Kramer-Crasselt was described by Heinz at the time as only the brand’s second Super Bowl ad in the brand’s history, but by contemporary Ad Age criteria -- excluding regional ads and anything before kickoff or at least the coin toss -- it was actually the first: Heniz’s 1998 outing took place in the pregame. This 2014 third-quarter ad shows people in various eating situations humming “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” substituting two taps on stubborn glass ketchup bottles for the clap-clap part. All except for Gammie at the end, whose squeeze bottle makes a farting sound -- humor broad enough to make you mistake Heinz for a Super Bowl veteran. Heinz came back to the big game with an even more Super Bowl-ian spot, “Weiner Stampede” with its dogs in costumes, for 2016. Director: Chris Woods. Production company: Recommended Media. Chief creative officer: Marshall Ross. Executive creative director: Derek Green. Group creative director: Gary Doyle. Senior art director: Brandon Ireland. Art director: Ewa Lonska. Senior copywriter: Beth Kerin. Copywriter: Kris Kennedy. Executive producer: Scott McBurnie. Campaign manager: Reseda Westbrook. Editor: Matthew Wood. Assistant editor: Lars Makie. Post producers: Laurie Adrianopoli (The Whitehouse), Andrew Sommerville (the Mill). VFX/animation: The Mill. Colorist: Luke Morrison. Flame artist: Melissa Graff. Graphic designer: Joe Lawrence. Music company/sound design/vocal arrangements: Nylon Studios. Producers: Halle Petro, Christina Tortorelli. BRAND: Heinz YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Kramer-Crasselt SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q3