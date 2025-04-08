Heinz - Wiener Stampede

Wiener dogs dressed as hot dogs scramble down a hill in “Wiener Stampede” by David Miami, a scene reminiscent of the EDS Super Bowl classic “Cat Herders” from 2000, getting viewers to go awww. And viewers stay in that frame of mind as long as they don’t think too hard about the dogs’ destination: the arms of Heinz condiments, their final appointments before inevitably being eaten. The brand was looking for a way to show “the irresistible taste of Heinz” and that “Heinz is more than just ketchup,” Michelle St Jacques, VP-marketing, Heinz Brands at H.J. Heinz Company, told Ad Age before the game. The commercial was part of a broader #MeetTheKetchups campaign, which builds on the 2015 introduction of Heinz yellow mustard to show the variety of condiments in the portfolio. Along with its famous ketchup, Heinz by 2016 sold varieties such as organic and Sriracha ketchup as well as mustard and BBQ sauce. The ad was one of the most popular of Super Bowl 50, taking second place on USA Today’s annual Ad Meter gauge of entertainment value. It also generated the game’s biggest immediate lift in brand buzz and purchase consideration, according to YouGov BrandInex research (although those effects cooled, for Heinz and others, after just a couple of weeks). Kraft Heinz released “Wiener Stampede” and an extended version on Feb. 1, the Monday before the game. Heinz previously appeared in the big game in 2014 with “Hum.” Director: Jeff Low. Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks. Director of photography: Dan Holland. Executive producer: Colleen O’Donnell. Line producer: Kwok Yau. Agency chief creative officer: Anselmo Ramos. Creative director/copywriter: Russell Dodson. Creative director/art director: Antony Kalathara. Copywriter. Juan Pena. Art director: Ricardo Casal. Planner: Paul Ramirez. Head of global production: Veronica Beach. Senior producer: Yamaris Leon. Account director: Carlos Rangel. Account supervisor: Juan Nunez. Managing director/head of account services: Paulo Fogaca. Head of business affairs manager: Ann Marie Turbitt. Casting agent: Hannah Birkett. Secondary production company: AFS Editorial Company: Cut + Run. Editor: Jay Nelson. BRAND: Heinz YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: David SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q3