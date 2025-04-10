H&M - Uncovered

Most people in the vast audience didn’t know it, but H&M’s 30-second spot during the second quarter of Super Bowl XLVIII let viewers with certain Samsung smart TVs use their remote controls to engage with the ad and buy products in David Beckham’s Bodywear line. As described by Delivery Agent, the ad tech company behind the commerce functionality, the interactivity didn’t take viewers out of the regular broadcast. Instead, a pop-up menu appeared in a small portion of the screen to offer product information, the ability to send that info to another device and the option to buy. It was the first effort in which Delivery Agent delivered shoppable content through a smart TV rather than cable or satellite set-top boxes. It was also a bleeding-edge mission in most respects: Smart TV penetration was still low in early 2014, and it wasn’t clear how many Super Bowl viewers generally want to divert their focus to on-screen shopping. (The creative you’ll see here was designed to hold attention, too, of course, with Beckham doing his thing.) Like H&M’s 2012 Super Bowl debut “David Beckham,” “Uncovered” was created in-house. BRAND: H&M YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: internal SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q2