Hyundai - Dad’s Sixth Sense

This one’s a charmer in which a dad, using intuition and lightning-fast reflexes, repeatedly saves his apparently accident-prone son from near-death experiences. The first couple of scenarios may even make new parents squeamish, but overall the spot is funny. The ad via Innocean also shows a clear product attribute in a realistic situation: The Hyundai Genesis carries on dad’s noble work by stopping Junior from rear-ending another vehicle. “Dad’s Sixth Sense” was one of two Hyundai ads in Super Bowl XLVIII (compare it with “Nice”), the carmaker’s seventh consecutive big game appearance. For this trip out, Hyundai announced both buys in September 2013 and posted both on the web the Monday before the Super Bowl. BRAND: Hyundai YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Innocean SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q1