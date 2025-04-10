Hyundai - Nice

Johnny Galecki from the hit CBS comedy “The Big Bang Theory” is joined in this Hyundai Elantra spot by comedian Richard Lewis -- a subgenre of Super Bowl casting pairing a very current actor with a surprising, less-well-known star. (The prior Super Bowl appearance for Lewis was 2012’s “Logging” for Snickers.) It also holds viewers’ attention, even if part of the lure is trying to figure out what’s going on with all the flirty racing, explosions, and rhymes for the car’s features. “Nice” was one of a pair of Hyundai ads via Innocean in the 2014 game (see also “Dad’s Sixth Sense”), the seventh consecutive Super Bowl for the auto brand. The marketer announced its plans all the way back in September 2013 and posted both commercials online on the Monday before the game. BRAND: Hyundai YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Innocean SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q4