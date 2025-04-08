Hyundai - Ryanville

Hyundai and Innocean Worldwide want you to know about a compelling product attribute: “auto-emergency braking with pedestrian detection.” But it wants you to care, too. So “Ryanville” sends two women to a town where everyone is Ryan Reynolds. Thankfully, they’re driving a car “that doesn’t get distracted.” Where Avocados From Mexico uses Scott Baio perfectly judiciously, Hyundai CMO Dean Evans and Innocean use Reynolds perfectly extravagantly. They might have even gotten a little extra mileage from using a star then appearing in countless ads for the upcoming film “Deadpool.” Extra credit for the Salt-N-Pepa “Whatta Man” soundtrack. The ad followed Hyundai’s other big ads on Super Bowl Sunday: “The Chase” in the first quarter, “First Date” immediately before kickoff, and a 60-second ad during the pre-game show called “Better” that introduced the brand positioning, “We Make Things Better.” “Ryanville” was a success with viewers on game day, landing at fifth place on USA Today’s annual Ad Meter popularity contest. Hyundai first released it Feb. 1, the Monday before the game. Director: Peter Berg, director of Hulu’s 2009 Super Bowl spot “Alec in Huluwood” plus feature films including “Patriots Day,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “Lone Survivor” and “Friday Night Lights.” Chief creative officer: Eric Springer. Group creative director: Barney Goldberg. Creative director: Bob Rayburn. Creative director/art director: Shane Diver. Creative director/copywriter: Max Godsil. Director of integrated production: Carol Lombard. Executive producer: Nicolette Spencer. Producer: Jimmy Romero. Head of account services: Maristella Marinkovic. Group account directors: Michelle Agnew, Nicole Timerson. Account supervisor: Allison Morrissey. Media: Ben Gogley, James Zayti. Head of strategy: Frank Striefler. Planning director: Kathleen Kindle. Project manager: Suzanne Cheng. Business affairs: Lisa Nichols. Senior manager advertising: Monique Kumpis. Visual effects and finishing: Carbon VFX. VFX supervisor: Kieran Walsh. Creative director: Chris Noellert. Executive producer: Matthew McManus. CG supervisor: Mat Stevens. Flame artist: Gavin Miljkovich. VFX producer: Amber Ventris. BRAND: Hyundai YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Innocean Worldwide SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q2