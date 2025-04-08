Hyundai - The Chase

The bear chase kicking off this spot would be scary enough even without memories of Leonardo DiCaprio’s bear fight from “The Revenant” fresh in many viewers’ minds. The humans can drive away to safety, however, once one of them tells his watch to, as hey-look-they-can-talk bears put it, “talk-start that car.” Like Hyundai’s other in-game ad, “Ryanville,” “The Chase” was created by Innocean Worldwide. It scored right behind No. 5 “Ryanville” on the USA Today Ad Meter, too, at No. 6. The duo was preceded by the most popular Hyundai ad of Super Bowl Sunday, “First Date,” starring Kevin Hart as an overbearing father who uses Hyndai’s Car Finder feature to follow his daughter around town. The spot, which first place in the Ad Meter, ran between the coin toss and kickoff. Hyundai also ran a new spot called “Better,” introducing the brand theme “We Make Things Better,” during Super Bowl pre-game coverage. Director: Aaron Stoller. Chief creative officer: Eric Springer. Group creative director: Barney Goldberg. Creative director: Bob Rayburn. Associate creative directors/art directors: David Mesfin, Chris Lynch. Associate creative director/copywriter: Nick Flora. Director of integrated production: Carol Lombard. Executive producer: Brandon Boerner. Producer: Melissa Moore. Head of account services: Marisstella Marinkovic. Group account directors: Michelle Agnew, Nicole Timerson. Account supervisor: Allison Morrissey. Media: Ben Gogley, James Zayti. Head of strategy: Frank Striefler. Planning director: Kathleen Kindle. Project manager: Suzanne Cheng. Business affairs: Krista Horn. Editorial: Arcade Edit. Editor: Paul Martinez. Visual effects and post production: Timber. Managing partner/executive producer: Damian Stevens. Creative director/partners: Jonah Hall, Kevin Lau. Executive producer: Sabrina Elizondo. Producer: Lauren Loftus. Lead Flame artist: Chris DeCristo. Flame artist: Brian Shneider. Flame assist: Jason Giamara. CG supervisor: Casey Benn. Lighting lead: Michael Shelton. Animator: Kevin Ferrara. Digital effects supervisor: Nick Hiegel. Compositors: Daniel Raschko, Michael Loney, Mark Robben, Brian Sales. Designer: Dan Blank. BRAND: Hyundai YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Innocean Worldwide SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q1