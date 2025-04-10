Jeep - Restless

In one of three Fiat Chrysler ads in Super Bowl XVLIII, handsome young people do outdoorsy things while the voiceover intones: “Are you among the restless many?... When the walls close in, do you climb out?... Genetics have a voice you can only deny so long.” The commercial via The Richards Group continued an existing Jeep campaign theme, “Built Free,” in a game where a fleet of auto marketers strove to stand out; rivals ahead and behind included Toyota, Audi, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia and Honda. A total of 11 auto brands spent $113 million on commercial time in the Super Bowl that year, according to Kantar Media. After the massive category showing in 2014, some car and truck marketers sat out 2015, including General Motors, Honda and Volkswagen. Jeep, however, would return (“Beautiful Lands”). And it ran a pair of striking spots in 2016’s Super Bowl 50 (“Portraits,” “4x4ever”). Jeep’s previous Super Bowl appearances included 2013’s “Whole Again,” pairing an Oprah Winfrey voiceoiver with a tribute to military service members and their families, and 1995’s clever “Snow,” “Restless” was directed, like Chrysler’s “America’s Import” in the same game, by Arnaud Uyttenhove. BRAND: Jeep YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: The Richards Group SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q2