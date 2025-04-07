KFC - Colonel vs. Colonel

KFC’s first official Super Bowl spot, unless you count its ad during the 2016 game’s livestream, is also its first to feature two of its celebrity colonels, an escalation of its “Recolonelization” campaign starring a cavalcade of actors playing its mascot. “Colonel vs. Colonel” by Wieden & Kennedy pits Georgia Gold Colonel Billy Zane against Kentucky Buckets Colonel Rob Riggle. KFC’s decision to snag a spot during the Super Bowl came as competition in the fried chicken category heated up. Along with KFC’s Georgia Gold introduction in January 2017, Yum Brands sibling Taco Bell had begun selling its Naked Chicken Chalupa. Smaller rival Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen continued to promote limited-time flavors such as cajun wings. Other brands seeing strength in fried chicken included sector leader Chick-fil-A, while Shake Shack’s chicken sandwich had been a hot seller and burger-focused Wendy’s was promoting a Spicy Sriracha chicken sandwich. Other first-time Super Bowl advertisers in 2017 included Busch, Fiji Water, King’s Hawaiian, PepsiCo’s Lifewtr, Wendy’s, 84 Lumber, It’s A 10 Haircare and P&G’s Febreze and Mr. Clean. “Colonel vs. Colonel” was released the Tuesday before the game. BRAND: KFC YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: Wieden & Kennedy SUPERBOWL: LI QUARTER AIRED: 4