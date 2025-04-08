Kia - Walken Closet

A funny premise (including a better-than-average pun), perfect delivery (including a better-than-average sock puppet) and Christopher Walken combine in this spot by longtime Kia shop David & Goliath to urge viewers to join “the ones who stand out.” Plenty of points for charisma and droll humor. Kia and David & Goliath in Los Angeles had become a familiar presence in the Super Bowl by 2016. Watch the span of their work from their 2010 debut (“Joyride”) through 2011 (“One Epic Ride”), 2012 (“A Dream Car. For Real Life”), 2013 (“Space Babies,” “Hotbots”), 2014 (“The Truth”) and 2015 (“The Perfect Getaway”) to witness a commitment to fun and entertainment (alongside product features of course) while rivals veered among snarling power-brags (Lexus’ “The Beast” in 2012) to understated charmers (Honda’s “Hugest” in 2014) and “Dad Bowl” weepies (Toyota’s “My Bold Dad” in 2015). As part of the “Walken Closert” campaign, Kia partnered with sock marketer Stance and “mobile-first influencer platform” Influential, which said it used IBM Watson’s Personality Insights API to identify 100 influential people on social media to receive a pair of colorful Stance socks. They were “encouraged to share how they ‘add pizzazz’ to their lives on their social media channels,” Kia said. The content was integrated into Kia’s Tumblr page. Director: Matthijs Van Heijningen, who directed “The Perfect Getaway” and Audi’s “Vampire Party” (2012). Production company: MJZ. Agency founder and chairman: David Angelo. Chief creative officer: Colin Jeffery. Chief digital officer: Mike Geiger. President: Brian Dunbar. Chief strategy officer: Seema Miller. Creative directors: John O’Hea, Brandon Davis. Art directors: Shaun Wright, Mike Cornell. Copywriters: Joe Shaner, Andy Sciamanna. Senior digital art directors: Bernice Chao, Matt Koulermos. Senior designer: Katherine Ahn. Director of creative services: Frannie Rhodes. Senior project manager: Kemit Ray. Director of broadcast production: Paul Albanese. Executive broadcast producer: Christopher Coleman. Director of art production: Andrea Mariash. Senior print production manager: Elisa Atwood. Digital producer: Justine Kleeman. Managing director: Jeff Moohr. Account director: Gordon Gray. BRAND: Kia YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: David & Goliath SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q3