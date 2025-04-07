King’s Hawaiian - False Cabinet

In “False Cabinet” by the Levit Agency, a father putting away groceries shows his friend how he stores King’s Hawaiian rolls in a secret location hidden at the back of a kitchen cabinet. On the other side of the wall, the father’s child shows his friend how there are always King’s Hawaiian rolls inside a clock cabinet. The spot was the Super Bowl debut for King’s Hawaiian, which aimed to use the exposure to promote note just its bread line but its new Hawaiian-inspired BBQ sauces. Other newcomers to the big game in Super Bowl LI included 84 Lumber, Busch, Fiji Water, PepsiCo’s Lifewtr, Wendy’s, It’s A 10 Haircare and P&G’s Febreze and Mr. Clean. Like four other spots in Super Bowl LI, “False Cabinet” had been running on TV before it got called up to the big game (see Coca-Cola’s’ “Love Story,” Sprite’s “Tacos,” Fiji Water’s “Nature’s Gift” and Google’s “Coming Home”). The concept reminded some of a previous Super Bowl ad, Bud Light’s “Secret Fridge” from 2006. But Erick Dickens, VP of marketing at King’s Hawaiian, said the new ad builds on a King’s Hawaiian campaign that began in 2015, in which a mother hid rolls and a baby kept finding them in hard-to-reach places. “In developing the new ad, we took insights from what our consumers were saying and turned them directly into this commercial spot,” Dickens told Ad Age. “We were hearing that rolls were disappearing in people’s homes because consumers love the taste so much.” BRAND: King’s Hawaiian YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: Levit Agency SUPERBOWL: LI QUARTER AIRED: 4