Lexus - Man & Machine

Lexus returned to the Super Bowl in 2017 for the first time since 2015 (“Make Some Noise” and “RC Illusion”) and its third big-game outing overall. It made its first trip to the game in 2012 with “The Beast.” The 2017 ad, called “Man & Machine” and created by Tema One, features freestyle dancer Lil’ Buck and the new LC 500 performance coupe. The soundtrack is “Move Your Body” by Sia. Actress Minnie Driver provides the voiceover. The luxury auto brand released an extended 60-second version of the ad on Jan. 23. BRAND: Lexus YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: Team One SUPERBOWL: LI QUARTER AIRED: Q2