Lexus - RC Illusion

Lexus bought the time for this Super Bowl commerical, one of two for the automaker in the 2015 Super Bowl, at the last minute (see also that year’s “Make Some Noise”). The ad, directed by Tim Damon, shows off impressive drift maneuvers that become even more impressive once viewers realize they’re being performed by remote-control toys. Director: Tim Damon. Production company: Bandito Bros/Damon Productions. Chief Creative Officer: Chris Graves. Group creative director: Jason Stinsmuehlen. Art director. Quoc Lu. Executive agency producer: Steve Walsh. Executive Producer: Kendra Wester. Senior Agency Producer: Leah Bohl. Director of Photography: Tim Damon. Editorial Company: Team One Multimedia. Editor: Bryan Cook. BRAND: Lexus YEAR: 2015 AGENCY: Team One SUPERBOWL: XLIX QUARTER AIRED: 3