LG - The Man From the Future

TVs don’t get a lot of promotion in Super Bowl advertising, with marketers perhaps calculating that the holiday shopping season and the run-up to the game were their best opportunities to sell a new set. But LG in 2016 made its way to the Super Bowl for the first time all the same to promote its high-end OLED TV. Liam Neeson, star of the entertaining “Clash of Clans” commercial in the 2014 Super Bowl (“Revenge”), makes the pitch as “The Man From the Future,” dropping nonsensical knowledge on a younger self played by his real-life son Michael. The spot was created by agency HS Ad and produced by Ridley Scott’s production company, RSA Films. Continuing the father-son theme, it was directed by Scott’s son, Jake, himself a veteran Super Bowl ad director (see also “Going All the Way” for Coca-Cola and “Puppy Love” for Budweiser, among others). “It’s a dynamic short film,” Ridley Scott said in a release. “It’s about the race to be on the vanguard of innovation and to be able to create tomorrow’s technology.” The marketer released a teaser on Jan. 22 and the final ad on Feb. 1, the Monday before the game. Executive producers: Ridley Scott, Jules Daly, Tracie Norfleet. Line producer: David Mitchell. Director of photography: Paul Cameron. Production designer: Tom Foden. Editorial: Wild Card. Visual effects: MPC LA. BRAND: LG YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: HS Ad SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q3