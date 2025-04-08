Marmot - Love the Outside

Apparel isn’t the largest Super Bowl ad category by a long shot, but that means there’s a pretty open field when clothing marketers do come to the game. In 2016, Newell Rubbermaid bought 30 seconds of time for outdoor clothing brand Marmot to make its Super Bowl debut. And in the hands of Goodby Silverstein & Partners, it pays off. Who couldn’t love the large rodent mascot of this ad? He or she is as adorable an animal friend as you’ll find in the Super Bowl, if also a much friendlier animal than you’ll find in the wild. He or she looks good in Marmot-brand gear, as does his/her human camper buddy, so they make a nice Super Bowl pitch team for the product. A little twist at the end makes the spot memorable. Three 15-second teasers for the Super Bowl spot began running online on Jan. 26, while a 60-second extended version appeared online after the game. Marmot also sponsored weather reports on CBS Sports in the week before the event. BRAND: Marmot YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Goodby, Silverstein & Partners SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q1