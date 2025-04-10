Maserati - Strike

Maserati’s 90-second Super Bowl ad, no small extravagance, comes from the same parent company that deployed Bob Dylan in the 2014 Super Bowl to urge viewers to buy American cars (“America’s Import”). Maybe that’s why the Maserati ad somehow touts an Italian import in a way that seems so, well, American. Wieden & Kennedy would also make ads for Super Bowl XLVIII promoting Coca-Cola (“Going All the Way,” “It’s Beautiful”). BRAND: Maserati YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Wieden & Kennedy SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: 2014