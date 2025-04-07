Mercedes-Benz - Easy Driver

In the first trip to the Super Bowl for Mercedes-Benz since 2015 (“Fable”), aging bikers are found still living the old days in the old ways, just less gracefully than in their youth, and playing the only song in the jukebox: Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild.” Eventually they confront Peter Fonda, who’s ditched the choppers of “Easy Rider” for a Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster and looks almost as young as in 1969. The extended version of the commercial, which was released on Jan. 26, was criticized in some parts for allegedly aiming at boomers. But so what: People over 50 buys cars too. The agencies behind the spot are Merkley & Partners, which is the lead shop for Mercedes-Benz USA, and Antoni of Berlin, Germany, which handles the brand in Europe. Merecedes confirmed in December 2017 that it would sit out the upcoming Super Bowl LII. BRAND: Mercedes-Benz YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: Merkley & Partners, Antoni SUPERBOWL: LI