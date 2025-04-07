Michelin - I Need You

Michelin made its first in-game Super Bowl ad appearance in 2017 with a spot in the first commercial break after kickoff. The ad, a globe-spanning commercial shot in France, China and South Africa by the New York office of Omnicom’s TBWA/Chiat/Day, shows people uniting via cars on Michelin tires, with flashes of the cartoon Michelin Man. The marketer announced its Super Bowl buy the day before the game, releasing the commercial online at the same time. BRAND: Michelin YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: TBWA/Chiat/Day SUPERBOWL: LI QUARTER AIRED: Q1