Michelob Ultra - Our Bar

This spot, the best of Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl advertising to date, brings viewers more pleasure than the essentially silent solitary-workout montage of Super Bowl 50 by making exertion into a time for friendship -- set outlandishly but successfully to the heartwarming theme song from “Cheers.” Bud Light’s new campaign for Super Bowl LI was all about friends (“Ghost Spuds”), but Michelob Ultra wasn’t going to be left out of the party. “We recognized that the social lives and beer-drinking occasions of the Michelob Ultra consumer extend beyond gathering at the bar or at home with friends,” Azania Andrews, VP-Michelob Ultra, said in press release before the game. “Communities forming around fitness activities represent a new type of socializing. ‘Our Bar’ emphasizes that beer is a part of this new world, grounded in celebrating accomplishments.” The work was created by Interpublic’s FCB Chicago, which handled the prior year’s spot as well (“Breathe”). Michelob Ultra released its ad on Feb. 3, two days before the game, making it the last of the Anheuser-Busch InBev roster to go public. Director: Derek Cianfrance. Production company: Radical Media. BRAND: Michelob Ultra YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: FCB SUPERBOWL: LI QUARTER AIRED: Q2