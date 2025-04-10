M&M’s - Delivery

Mars debated between featuring Snickers or M&M’s in the 2014 Super Bowl, but decided to go with the bite-sized candies again, giving them a third consecutive big game appearance following “Love Ballad” in 2013 and “Just My Shell” in 2012. (Snickers would finally take their place with a memorable Super Bowl return the following year.) In M&M’s Super Bowl XLVIII ad via BBDO New York, a road winds through the snowy countryside and leads to an opulent mansion where Russian gangsters are dining. The villain comes out to the car, opens the trunk and threatens to chop into little pieces whoever is inside. Of course, it’s Yellow M&M, who has no idea what’s going on but goes along with it anyway. Which is funny as long as you don’t spend too much time thinking about Yellow’s grisly demise. After M&M’s victory over sibling Snickers for the 2014 Super Bowl slot, however, Mars started playing different favorites. The marketer used its Super Bowl inventory in the immediately following games to promote Snickers and Skittles: In 2017’s Super Bowl LI, Mars aired one commercial for Skittles, its third consecutive big-game ad for the candy (“Romance”), and a technically impressive live commercial for Snickers staring Adam Driver in a western scene (“Old West”). In December 2017, however, Mars said M&M’s three-year drought would end with a 30-second spot by BBDO during the first quarter of the upcoming Super Bowl LII. BRAND: M&M’s YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: BBDO SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q2