Mobile Strike - Arnold’s One-Liners

The “Mobile Strike” video game makes a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance with this spot by Interpublic Group of Companies’ 215McCann. Reality star, actor and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger also returns after hyping “Mobile Strike” in Super Bowl 50 (“Strike”). His first words in the ad are “I’m back,” a reference to Schwarzenegger’s catchphrase from “The Terminator,” “I’ll be back.” He also rolls out “Get to the chopper!” (from “Predator”) and “Hasta la vista, baby” (“Terminator 2”). In a teaser released Feb. 1 by “Mobile Strike” publisher Machine Zone, Schwarzenegger closes with “I’m the party pooper.” That’s from “Kindergarten Cop.” The spot wasn’t the only app game in the 2017 Super Bowl, which by then could reliably expect several entries from the category each outing. “Mobile Strike” competed for consumers watching Super Bowl LI with “Evony: The King’s Return” (“The Battle for Evony”) and “World of Tanks” (“Real Awful Moms” and “Teensy House Buyers”). Machine Zone previously promoted its mobile game “Game of War” in a 2015 Super Bowl spot featuring Kate Upton. BRAND: Mobile Strike YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: 215McCann SUPERBOWL: LI