Mobile Strike - Fight

An increasingly entertaining campaign for Machine Zone’s app game “Mobile Strike” comes to Super Bowl 50 with Arnold Schwarzenegger and just the right amount of mayhem and humor. Stick around until the end. “Fight,” created by TwoFifteenMcCann, rises on maxed-out production values and a single line of dialogue for Schwarzenegger that feels like it could have been a catchphrase from one of his movies. “Fight” was followed later in Super Bowl 50 by the only other ad for a video game on the roster, a commercial for Pokemon (“Train On”). Mobile Strike and Arnold would be back for Super Bowl LI (“Arnold’s One-Liners”). Machine Zone revealed its Super Bowl buy before the game with a teaser and an appearance by Schwarzenegger during a CBS special about Super bowl ads. The company previously advertised in the 2015 Super Bowl with an ad for “Game of War: Fire Age” that starred Kate Upton. Director: Henry Hobson. Production company: Furlined. BRAND: Mobile Strike YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: TwoFifteenMcCann SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q1