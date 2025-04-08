Mtn Dew - Puppymonkeybaby

What-the-hell-is-that spectacle and a dozen hypnotic repetitions of “PuppyMonkeyBaby” keep you staring at the screen like Alex in “A Clockwork Orange” when his eyes are wired open. Unlike Alex, you might like it. The ad’s scenario doesn’t go terribly far, but considering where it starts, that might be a relief. The premise, once revealed, finally snaps your attention from the incomprehensible star to the suddenly comprehensible Mtn Dew Kickstart, which was introduced in 2013. It’s a productive return to the Super Bowl for Mtn Dew, absent since 2000’s compelling “Mock Opera” and “Mock Cheetah” despite some pre-game appearances for Kickstart. Like that 2000 spot, also by BBDO, it’s weird in the best Super Bowl-ian way. “Puppmonkeybaby” topped Ad Age’s review of the commercials in Super Bowl 50, although it didn’t fare as well on USA Today’s annual Ad Meter gauging entertainment value. For better or worse, Mtn Dew relieved some of the ad’s potential shock value by releasing the ad on Feb. 3, four days before the game. PepsiCo considers Kickstart one of its most successful beverage introductions in more than a decade, generating more than $300 million in annual retail sales. Director: Ulf Johansson. Production company: Smith & Jones Films. Chief creative officer worldwide: David Lubars. Chief creative officer New York: Greg Hahn. Executive creative director: Lauren Connolly. Creative director/art director: Monty Pera. Creative director/copywriter: Don Marshall Wilhelmi. Group executive producer: Julian Katz. Executive producer: Matt Nowak. Senior producer: Whitney Collins. Senior account director: Ladd Martin. Account director: Patrice Reiley. Account manager: Kylie Halperin. Assistant account executive: Dominique Brown. Planning director: Brit Browning. VFX: MPC. Audio Mixing: Sound Lounge. Sound Design: Mit Out Sound. Editorial: Rock Paper Scissors. Editor: Paul Watts. BRAND: Mtn Dew YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: BBDO SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q1