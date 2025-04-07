Nintendo - Always Exploring

Nintendo’s first Super Bowl ad promotes the Switch, a crossover between a home console and portable gaming device, a month ahead of its debut. Nintendo had a lot riding on the $299 Switch, as its previous console, the Wii U, was widely regarded as a flop. This spot, by Leo Burnett and released in full on Feb. 1, features a 20-something-year-old who wakes up and immediately reaches for his Switch to play the coming “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” video game, then moves to the living room, where he docks the tablet to play on the TV. The ad features a new song, “Believer,” by Imagine Dragons. Between the spot, the console itself and demand for a new “Zelda” game, the Switch became Nintendo’s fastest-selling new console yet, moving 906,000 units in the U.S. in March. Nintendo’s original Wii ultimately sold more than 100 million units. Nintendo posted a 90-second version of the ad on YouTube. BRAND: Nintendo YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: Leo Burnett SUPERBOWL: LI QUARTER AIRED: Q4