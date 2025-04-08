No More - Text Talk

No More, the group formed in 2013 to battle domestic violence and sexual assault, and Grey New York returned to the Super Bowl in 2016 after a striking debut the year before. No More’s first Super Bowl ad, “Listen,” played a simulated 911 call in which a woman pretended to order pizza as she covertly alerted the operator that she was not safe at home. The 2016 spot is chilling in a different but equally surprising way: Asked via text whether she’s OK, a woman struggles to answer, as seen via the dots that appear on an iPhone when you start typing a reply -- and disappear when you delete what you were about to say. The creative makes the call to action seen at the end more organic than most similar entreaties. No More released the ad on Feb. 4, the Thursday before the game. The version above is slightly different than the 30-second spot than ran in the game. Production Company: Brand New School. Chief creative officer: Andreas Dahlqvist. Executive creative directors: Leo Savage, Jeff Stamp, Jonathan Notaro. Group creative director: Joe Mongognia. Creative director: Evan Benedetto. Managing partner: Devin Brook. Art director: Jeffrey Welk. Designer: Angela Bac. Lead 2D animator: Jim Forster. Head of production: Julie Shevach. Producer: Johnna MacArthur. Audio house: One Thousand Birds. Sound design: Andrew Tracy. Sound design: Calvin Pia. Mix: Andrew Tracy. BRAND: No More YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Grey SUPERBOWL: 2016 QUARTER AIRED: Halftime