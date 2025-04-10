Oikos - The Spill

One of two Greek yogurt brands you’ll see in the 2014 archive (Chobani is the other, with “How Matters”), Dannon’s Oikos Greek was making a return after debuting in 2012 with an ad featuring actor John Stamos (“The Tease”) and then skipping 2013. The year off was a bid to evaluate the long-term viability of the Oikos brand, which launched in mid-2011, as well as the sustainability of the relatively young Greek segment of the yogurt business. Satisfied with the results, Oikos here reunites Stamos with fellow former “Full House” cast members Bob Saget and Dave Coulie. The full ad was released almost a week before the game. The concept for the commercial was crowdsourced using Poptent, which handled the 2012 Super Bowl ad with assistance from Y&R. The creative execution of the new ad was handled by Vinizius/Y&R. Super Bowl tactics present: celebrity, innuendo, crowdsourcing, nostalgia (see also Radio Shack’s “Phone Call” and CarMax’s “Slow Clap”) and pre-release of an ad (see too many ads to count). BRAND: Oikos YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Vinizius/Y&R SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q4