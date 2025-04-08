Pepsi-Cola - Joy of Pepsi

Watch the whole spot to see charismatic singer Janelle Monáe dance through several eras of popular American music in Pepsi’s lead-in to the Super Bowl 50 halftime show (a show ostensibly headlined by Coldplay but clearly taken over by Beyonce). Pepsi was then in the final year of a four-year halftime sponsorship contract. In previous years, Pepsi produced 30-second lead-in ads that were localized to the Super Bowl site. The 2015 spot, for instance, showed University of Phoenix Stadium landing like a spaceship from the Arizona sky (“Halftime Touches Down,”). For Super Bowl 50, Pepsi and agency The Marketing Arm designed a spot to have more lasting value. “Those other ads were truly made just for a one time airing the night of the Super Bowl,” Chad Stubbs, VP of marketing for the Pepsi trademark, told Ad Age. “Joy of Pepsi” can be used throughout the year, he added. Sound mix: Sonic Union. Sound mixer: Michael Marinelli. Studio director: Justine Cortale. BRAND: Pepsi-Cola YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: The Marketing Arm SUPERBOWL: 2016 QUARTER AIRED: Halftime