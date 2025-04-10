Pepsi - Get Hyped for Halftime

Mekanism teams with Pepsi for a spot preceding the Bruno Mars halftime show. In a nod to the venue for the 2014 game, MetLife Stadium in the East Rutherford, N.J., the ad features Manhattan -- and parts of Queens, Brooklyn and New Jersey -- being “played” like musical instruments, It was the first year the Super Bowl was played in an outdoor stadium in a cold-weather locale, although the risk of a blizzard bowl never materialized. The temperature when the game began was a relatively comfortable 49 degrees Fahrenheit. BRAND: Pepsi YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Mekanism SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Halftime