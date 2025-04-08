Persil ProClean - #1 Rated

Not every Super Bowl ad needs a Puppymonkeybaby. What about 15 seconds of comparative advertising, bragging about how a little-known brand topped every big rival in tests, delivered by ultraclean-looking actor Peter Hermann? The hashtag #gamedaystains was something shy of a surefire trending topic on Twitter, but these 15 seconds for Henkel’s Persil brand seemed likely to move some upstart product. Persil’s ad, via TBWA/Chiat/Day, was its first in the Super Bowl. Nor are home care products frequent Super Bowl advertisers in the first place. Perhaps the most recent exception at that point was American Home Health’s 2006 spot for the PS brand (“Best Defense”). In both cases, the buy was driven by the desire to rapidly boost brand awareness rather than building on or reinforcing a familiar name. In 2017, however, the home cleaning and care category suddenly ballooned among Super Bowl buyers. Persil was back (“10 Dimensions”), rubbing shoulders with Tide (“Bradshaw Stain,” “Restain”), Mr. Clean (“Cleaner of Your Dreams”) and Febreze (“America’s Halftime Bathroom Break”). BRAND: Persil ProClean YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: TBWA/Chiat/Day SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q2