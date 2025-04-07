Persil ProClean - 10 Dimensions

Bill Nye the Science Guy turns up in the second Super Bowl ad for Henkel’s Persil ProClean, an expansion on a 15-second debut in Super Bowl 50 (“#1 Rated”). “10 Dimensions” was created by Omnicom’s TBWA/Chiat/Day, which also created the brand’s 2016 big-game ad. The spot was directed by Elizabeth Banks, the actress, “Pitch Perfect 2” director and founder of the comedy site WhoHaHa, making her directorial Super Bowl debut. While the 2016 ad stood out for promoting a packaged-goods product in an ad roster more often focused on autos, beverages and snacks, Persil’s 2017 effort joined other cleaning brands, Procter & Gamble’s Mr. Clean and Febreze, that also secured ad berths. Persil ProClean was introduced in March 2015. BRAND: Persil ProClean YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: TBWA/Chiat/Day SUPERBOWL: LI QUARTER AIRED: Q3