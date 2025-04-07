Skittles - Romance

Skittles, the candy sold by Mars Inc.’s Wrigley, made a third Super Bowl outing in a row with its apparance in the 2017 game (see also “The Portrait” in 2016 and “Settle It” in 2015). The spot by Omnicom Group’s Adam & Eve/DDB depicts a guy repeatedly tossing the colorful candy into a girl’s window -- to a variety of recipients. Mars again held a joint sales program with Snickers leading up to the Super Bowl, and the candy bar also got a third consecutive ad (the live spot “Old West”). “The Candy Bowl,” as it’s called, encourages people to choose whether they are Team Skittles or Team Snickers. Director: Harold Einstein. Production company: Outsider. Executive producer: Richard Packer. Producer: Eric Liney. Director of photography: Glynn Speeckaert. Chief creative officer: Richard Brim. Creative directors: Till Diestel, Dan Fisher. Agency producers: Matt Craigie Atherton, Cat Reynolds. Head of planning: Jessica Lovell. Senior planner: David Mortimer. Managing partner: Fiona McArthur. Business director: Robbie Black. Account director: Matt Dankis, Josh Edwards, Holly Fletcher, Brittany Lippett. Editorial: Work. Editor: Mark Edinoff. Post production: The Mill. Colorist: Seamus O’Kane. Production: Alex Fitzgerald, Kirsty Ratcliffe. Audio post production: Factory Studios. Audio engineer: Jack Hallett. BRAND: Skittles YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: Adam & Eve/DDB SUPERBOWL: LI QUARTER AIRED: 1