Snickers - Old West

Unwilling to let its third Super Bowl appearance in a row recede into the background, Mars Inc.’s Snickers brand announced on Jan. 25 that its newest big game ad would air live. Snickers and Omnicon Group’s BBDO arranged not only an elaborate execution for the first commercial break of third quarter of Super Bowl LI but a PR push before it including teasers and a 36-hour live stream from the set beginning Feb. 2 at noon ET. When the ad itself ran, it included the expected (and pre-announced) celebrity part (Adam Driver of HBO’s “Girls” and the new “Star Wars” trilogy) but left behind the trope of prior ads in which hunger led young people to look like Betty White (“Game”), Danny Trejo (“Very Brady”) and Willem Defoe (“Marilyn”). Where hunger made you “not you” before, now (for better or worse) it makes you ruin live Super Bowl commercials. Snickers was accompanied in the game by Mars Inc. sibling Skittles (“Romance”). Director: Jim Jenkins. Production company: O Positive. Editorial: Arcade. Editor: Geoff Hounsell. Managing partner: Damian Stevens. Executive producer: Crissy de Simone. Head of production: Kirsten Thon-Webb. Senior producer: Adam Becht. Assistant editor: Laura Sanford. Assistant editor: Tessa Malsam. BRAND: Snickers YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: BBDO SUPERBOWL: LI QUARTER AIRED: Q3