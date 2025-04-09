Snickers - Very Brady

The 30-second ad, Snickers’ first in the Super Bowl since 2011, continues the brand’s “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” campaign, introduced by BBDO New York with an ad starring Betty White in the 2010 Super Bowl. This time the star is Danny Trejo, digitally inserted into one of the best-known “The Brady Bunch” episodes, playing the part of (hungry) Marcia. Subbing in Steve Buscemi for Jan, though, really puts this spot over the top. Although Snickers parent Mars hasn’t usually released its Super Bowl ads early, in 2015 it tried something new: promising to reveal the whole ad before the game if a teaser generated 2.5 million social media engagements such as views, likes or shares on Youtube, Facebook or Twitter. It wound up playing the full commercial on NBC’s “Today” on Thursday, Jan. 29, three days before the game. Snickers and BBDO continued the push beyond the game, transforming Marcia into Trejo on a New York City billboard over the course of several weeks. They also reprised the campaign theme in the following year’s Super Bowl 50, when they presented viewers a scowling Marilyn Monroe (“Marilyn”). Snickers’ Super Bowl debut, also courtesy of BBDO, came in 1996 (the classic “Marv Levy”). Director: Jim Jenkins, who also directed “Marilyn.” Production Company: O Positive. Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Worldwide: David Lubars. Chief Creative Officer, New York: Greg Hahn. Executive Creative Director: Gianfranco Arena. Executive Creative Director: Peter Kain. Director of Integrated Production: David Rolfe. Group Executive Producer: Amy Wertheimer. Executive Music Producer: Melissa Chester. Group Planning Director: Crystal Rix. Planner: Alaina Crystal. Managing Director: Kirsten Flanik. Global Account Director: Susannah Keller. Account Director: Joshua Steinman. Account Manager: Tani Corbacho. Account Executive: Jocelyn Choi. Celebrity Talent, Intellectual Property, Music Rights Acquisition: The Marketing Arm. Entertainment Director: Brad Sheehan. BRAND: Snickers YEAR: 2015 AGENCY: BBDO SUPERBOWL: XLIX QUARTER AIRED: 1