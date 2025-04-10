Sonos - Face-Off

In a bit of a departure from contemporary Super Bowl tradition, the audio equipment marketer Sonos used its expensive ad berth to run a commercial that NFL fans and others had already seen on TV. Happily for the marketer, it’s a beautiful spot, showing a home gradually filled with music, as represented by colorful light. Three types of music -- represented by gorgeous, flowing color that pulses from room to room of a modern abode -- come together as Sonos advertises its wireless HiFi system. Created out of 72andSunny and directed by Mark Romanek via Anonymous Content, the spot shows viewers how music can easily fill their home with the system. Rick Rubin produced the music on the campaign, which includes a classical and a guitar instrumental track. Sonos’ appearance on the big game was a last-minute decision, according to the marketer, which wound up jumping to advertise during the game based on previous success it had airing a different ad during the Grammys. BRAND: Sonos YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: 72andSunny SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q2