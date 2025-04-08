Squarespace - Real Talk With Key and Peele

After an essentially 100% “ommmmmmm” ad in 2015 (“Dreaming With Jeff”), Squarespace sharpens the point with Comedy Central stars Key and Peele as a pair of sports talkers who need a website. They guys hold their own with flair all the way through the pitch, courtesy of Anomaly: “Squarespace make all your jams come true.” Squarespace complimented the ad, its third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, with promises of live Key and Peele video commentary on its website throughout the game Sunday. The comedians were among a bevy of celebrities who appeared in Super Bowl 50’s ads, more than the year before, including Missy Elliott, Amy Schumer, Seth Rogen, Alec Baldwin, Scott Baio, Helen Mirren, Steven Tyler, Lil’ Wayne, Christopher Walken, Ryan Reynolds and Liam Neeson. BRAND: Squarespace YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Anomaly SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q1