Subway - Crunch Time

Restaurant Associates’ Subway chain in 2014 continued its tendency to air Super Bowl ads that rely more on endorsers and product shots than high concepts. But Fritos in the sandwich itself might have grabbed viewers’ attention, particularly if their deliveries of pizza and wings hadn’t materialized yet by that point in the sceond quarter. The ad was created by Boston-based MMB, the agency of record for Subway since 2005 and the shop behind the prior year’s “15 Years in the Making,” an homage to Jared Fogle. The chain’s previous Super Bowl appearances included “Parking Lot” in 2005, “Misunderstanding” in 2004, “Jared’s Dream” in 2003 and “Interrupting” in 2002. In earlier years it encountered rival Quiznos, which ran spots like “By the Pool” (2005), “Focus” (2003) and “Guillotine” and “Dart” (2002), but later had the field to itself as its business pulled away. BRAND: Subway YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: MMB SUPERBOWL: XLVII QUARTER AIRED: Q2