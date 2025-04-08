SunTrust - Hold Your Breath

The third and final lender to advertise during Super Bowl 50, SunTrust makes a big game debut that encourages consumers to be more confidant about their finances (and visit its website OnUp.com along the way). “Financial stress is prevalent, affecting the health and happiness of people across the nation,” said SunTrust Chairman and CEO William H. Rogers, Jr., in a statement. “It’s time to raise awareness of this significant concern.” SunTrust released “Hold Your Breath,” created by StrawberryFrog, the Tuesday before Super Bowl Sunday. The ad faced off against SoFi (“Great Loans for Great People”) and Quicken Loans (“What We Were Thinking”) for Super Bowl viewers in the market for a loan. Director: Dante Ariola, whose other work includes Bridgestone’s 2010 duo (“Your Tires or Your Life,” “Whale of a Tale”), Volkswagen’s captivating 2008 Super Bowl ad “Big Day” and HotJobs.com’s 2003 big-game spot “Rainbow.” Production company: MJZ. BRAND: SunTrust YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: StrawberryFrog SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q4