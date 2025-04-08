T-Mobile - Drop the Balls

Steve Harvey’s mistaken crowning of Miss Colombia as Miss Universe in December 2015 (Miss Philippines really won) morphed into a Super Bowl bit in 2016. “Drop the Balls” by Publicis Seattle was the highest-profile of several attempts by telecom companies to answer then-inescapable commercials by Verizon using rolling balls to symbolize wireless performance. It was also a surprise for viewers in the sense that, unlike many of the other spots, it wasn’t released before it aired during the game. T-Mobile’s other Super Bowl 50 ad, for example, was released on Feb. 2, the Tuesday before the game, starting with a debut on NBC’s “Today Show” (“Restricted Bling” starring Drake). The marketer also ran two ads the year before (“KimsDataStash,” “One-Upped”). BRAND: T-Mobile YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Publicis Seattle SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q2