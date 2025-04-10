T-Mobile - Kill Your Contract

Wait. A third spot for T-Mobile? From a different agency? This one’s text only, set to Roger Miller’s “Whistle Stop” (from Disney’s “Robin Hood”), and tells folks that yes, you can break up with your crummy carrier, and T-Mobile will pay for the broken contract. And, no, T-Mobile is definitely not saying that because it’s on its “fourth margarita.” The ad, via Publicis Seattle and Riney, is quiet in a surprisingly effective way for a Super Bowl play, and might speak directly to those who are on their fourth (or eighth) margarita. The only off note from this spot is that it implies T-Mobile isn’t the sort to spend gobs of cash on celebrities. You mean like Tim Tebow? (See T-Mobile’s other two ads in Super Bowl XLVIII, “No Contract, No Worries” and “Still No Contract”.) It had been a while, but T-Mobile wasn’t the first telco marketer to go Total Typography in its bid to stand out on a Super Bowl ad roster. Sprint and J. Walter Thompson deployed the same tactic in 1992 with “Why Go Back.” BRAND: T-Mobile YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Publicis, Riney SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q4