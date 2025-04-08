T-Mobile - Restricted Bling

“Perfect!” an executive at a rival cellular carrier tells Drake, who’s taping a commercial. “Here are the changes.” It’s funny from the start, not just to the adland crowd that endures this kind of note on every shoot. It sells something Super Bowl viewers want: a cellphone plan without a lot of caveats. And it’s got Drake’s thematically appropriate 2015 smash “Hotline Bling.” This is a minute-long version of the 30-second spot, created by Publicis Seattle, that actually ran during Super Bowl 50. It was the second of two T-Mobile ads in the game (see also “Drop the Balls”), but the only one released before the game -- on NBC’s “Today Show” and online the Tuesday before the game. BRAND: T-Mobile YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Publicis Seattle SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q4