T-Mobile - Still No Contract

The second of two linked T-Mobile commercials from Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners in Super Bowl XLVIII, following “No Contract, No Worries” in the second quarter. Tim Tebow’s previous Super Bowl ad appearance, in the 2010 game, came in a serious pro-adoption spot with a pro-life slant. Observers wondered then if his religious stance would sabotage his endorsement potential before his NFL career even began. A subsequent flash-in-the-pan run for the Broncos netted him deals with Jockey and TiVo, but by 2014 the Heisman Trophy winner was NFL contract-less. Which was great news for T-Mobile and Super Bowl viewers, because this ad is on message for the product and for Tebow, who gamely makes light of his own situation as he enjoys life sans contracts. The joke might fly over the heads of the millions of non-football fans who regularly tune in for one game a year: the Super Bowl. But football fans deserve a few jokes just for them. T-Mobile had one more ad up its sleeve for the 2014 game, the fourth-quarter “Kill Your Contract” by Publicis Seattle and Riney. Director: Stacy Wall, the former creative director who worked on Wieden & Kennedy ads such as Nike’s “Super Bowl Party.” Production company: Imperial Woodpecker. Executive producer: Charlie Cocuzza. Producer: Anita Wetterstedt. Executive creative director: John Butler. Associate creative directors: Mark Krajan, Chris Toffoli. Managing director: Patrick Kiss. Director of broadcast production: Adrienne Cummins. Agency producer: Frank Brooks. Editorial: Arcade Edit. VFX: Framestore. Sound design: Barking Owl. Music: Beacon Street. Talent negotiation: CAA. Talent: PMK*BNC. BRAND: T-Mobile YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q3