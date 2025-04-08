Taco Bell - Bigger Than Futbol

In a clever PR stunt, Taco Bell began taking pre-orders for its new Quesalupa on Feb. 1, nearly a week before it would reveal exactly what product anyone had pre-ordered. (“Trust us?” it asked on its Ta.co website.) No matter that the internet immediately correctly guessed what was being offered; the internet wrote all about it, which was 80% of the point. The Super Bowl commercial itself, created by Deutsch L.A., is brisk and studded with cameos, including not just Taco Bell endorser James Harden but “Texas Law Hawk” Bryan Wilson, known online for over-the-top legal advertising, and Giorgio Tsoukalos, star of History Channel’s “Ancient Aliens.” (Turns out the new product is going to be even bigger than aliens, last seen actually delivering new Taco Bell menu items in the 1995 Super Bowl’s “Border Lights I” and “Border Lights II.”) Taco Bell, a fairly regular Super Bowl advertiser, hadn’t been in the game since 2013’s “Viva Young.” Chief concept officer: Chris Brandt. Taco Bell chief marketing officer: Marisa Thalberg. VP-brand creative director: Tracee Larocca. Director of advertising: Aron North. Manager of brand experience: Ashley Prollamante. Associate manager of brand experience: Alexandra Bunn. Food consultant: Carolyn Avelino. Deutsch chief creative officer North America: Pete Favat. Chief digital officer North America: Winston Binch. Executive creative director: Brett Craig. Group creative directors: Guto Araki, Nathan Dills. Creative directors: Ryan Lehr, Erick Mangali, Ken Slater, Andy Pearson. Associate creative directors: Jeremiah Wassom. Art director: Cheston Kwan. Copywriter: Josh Hill. Director of integrated production: Vic Palumbo. Executive integrated producer: Paul Roy. Integrated producer: Jamie Gartner. Associate integrated producer: Evan Aronson. BRAND: Taco Bell YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Deutsch SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q1