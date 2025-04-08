Toyota Prius - The Longest Chase

Toyota and the Torrance, Calif., office of Saatchi & Saatchi adroitly achieve the goal of countering negative suspicions about hybrid cars without accidentally reinforcing them. It starts with cops chasing robbers in a Prius warning dispatch that “this thing is actually pretty fast,” then proceeds to play up product attribute after product attribute without a single hard sell. Three of the four robbers, sharp-eyed observers at The Baltimore Sun would note, were portrayed by actors who all played members of the Sobotka on the second season of HBO’s “The Wire.” The marketer would continue the campaign, and the pursuit, long after Super Bowl Sunday, running ads into spring of 2016 that showed Prius owners rallying to help the robbers and police countering with a Prius of their own. “The Longest Chase” was far from the only auto brand in the Super Bowl, of course, and wasn’t even the only “chase”: It went up against Hyundai’s “The Chase” as well as ads from Honda, Audi, Jeep, Kia, Buick, Mini and Acura. Prius last advertised in the Super Bowl in 2005, with “Move Forward,” also by Saatchi & Saatchi. Director: Lance Acord. Chief creative officer: Jason Schragger. Creative director: Seth Rementer. Associate creative director/copywriter: Ben Hieger. Associate creative director/art director: Verner Soler. Creative team: Katy Hamilton Ortega, Chris Mead, Allon Tatarka, Craig Duffney, Vikas Balla, Tom Sebanc, Verena Bird, Steven Townsend. VFX: A52. VFX supervisor: Patrick Murphy. Executive director of integrated production: Lalita Koehler. Director of content production: Sara Seibert. Executive producer: Gil DeCuir. Senior broadcast producer: Angela Zappella. Broadcast producer: Shawna Wilson. Music supervisor: Kristen Hosack. Project manager: Taylor Smith. Executive director, digital: Jeremiah Knight. Group account director: Courtney Husk. Account supervisor: Brittany Luhrsen. Account executive: Michaela Chweidan. BRAND: Toyota YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q2