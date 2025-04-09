TurboTax - Boston Tea Party

The premise of this ad by Wieden & Kennedy -- the American Revolution is called off because the Brits allowed for easy and free tax filing -- is simultaneously absurd and superbly executed. The commercial was shot not in Boston but San Diego Harbor. It was the second consecutive Super Bowl appearance for Intuit’s TurboTax (see “Love Hurts,” also by Wieden & Kennedy, from the year before), and the second time the brand resisted the urge to pre-release its ad. It kept the creative under wraps until game day. TurboTax and Wieden & Kennedy returned to advertising’s biggest stage for Super Bowl 50 (“Never a Sellout”). Director: Super Bowl veteran Noam Murro, whose portfolio also includes Chevrolet’s “2012,” Taco Bell’s “Viva Young” and Hummer’s “Monsters.” Production company: Biscuit Filmworks. Director of photography: Simon Duggan. Executive producer: Colleen O’Donnell. Producer: Jay Veal. Creative directors: Joe Staples, Mark Fitzloff, Dan Kroegar, Max Stinson. Copywriter: Darcie Burrell. Art director: Chris Taylor. Account director: Courtney Nelson. Producers: Julie Gursha, Endy Hedman. VFX and design: The Mill. Senior executive producer: Sue Troyan. Producer: Dan Roberts. Shoot supervisors: Robert Sethi, Chris Knight. Creative director: Robert Sethi, Chris Knight. 2D lead artist: Chris Knight. 3D lead artist: Tom Graham. 2D artists: Sarah Eim, John Price, Robert Murdock, Martin Karlsson. 3D artists: Phill Mayer, Katie Yancey, Alberto Lara, Jason Monroe, Majid Esmaeili, Mario Afu Hassan, Nick Lines, Fabian Elmers, Steven Olsen, Dustin Colson, Carl Harders, Simon Brown, Ed Boldero, Jason Jansky. Matte painting: Sun Chung, Thom Price, Andy Wheater. Production coordinator: Benjamin Sposato. Color: The Mill. Executive producer: Thatcher Peterson. Producer: Natalie Westerfield. Production coordinator: Diane Valera. Colorist: Adam Scott. Editorial: Exile Editorial. Editor: Kirk Baxter. BRAND: TurboTax YEAR: 2015 AGENCY: Wieden & Kennedy SUPERBOWL: XLIX QUARTER AIRED: 1