TurboTax - Never a Sellout

Intuit’s TurboTax brand makes a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance (following “Boston Tea Party” in 2015 and “Love Hurts” in 2014), again seeking to use America’s greatest secular holiday to focus attention on the country’s upcoming annual tax deadline. “Never a Sellout” by Wieden & Kennedy riffs on overbearing product placement to make a joke and simultaneously hammer the TurboTax name into every possible opening, a tactic previously employed for Doritos in the “Colbert Report” bit “Hail to the Cheese: Stephen Colbert’s Nacho Cheese Doritos 2008 Presidential Campaign,” and for Bud Light in a 2011 Super Bowl picturing a movie cast and crew who realize they get free stuff if they work it into their scenes (“Product Placement”). Here Anthony Hopkins, making his first appearance in a U.S. commercial, tells an interviewer he would never tarnish his name by selling you something, lifting his TurboTax.com teacup. That’s just the start. BRAND: TurboTax YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Wieden & Kennedy SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q3