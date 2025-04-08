WeatherTech - Resources

Auto floormat marketer WeatherTech returns to its made-in-America theme for the third Super Bowl in a row with “Resources,” created like its predecessors by Pinnacle Advertising in Schaumburg, Ill. After emphasizing the product in the 2015 edition (“America at Work”), this spot tells a more human story, mixing the product pitch and made-in-America story with tableaus of workers in the surprisingly cool-looking floormat plant and a scene of one arriving home to his family after work. BRAND: WeatherTech YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Pinnacle Advertising SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q2