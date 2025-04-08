Wix.com - Start Stunning

Wix.com’s Super Bowl 50 ad manages to have it a couple of ways a couple of times. First it harnesses DreamWorks Animation to do all the creative lifting and provide some audience-pleasing intellectual property (in exchange for letting the studio promote “Kung Fu Panda 3”). Then it pleases the kids and the adults with a multiple levels of humor: Every Super Bowl needs at least one meta ad, and Wix is game, with nods to other ads including Budweiser’s “Frogs” and Old Spice’s “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like.” For a similar crossover strategy in the 2016 Super Bowl, see Coca-Cola and Walt Disney Co.’s “A Mini Marvel.” Wix.com, whose 2015 Super Bowl debut starred former NFL stars trying their hands at new businesses (“It’s That Easy”), provides a platform to design, manager and grow small businesses’ online presence. It returned for 2017 with an action-packed brawl starring Jason Statham and Gal Godot (“#DisruptiveWorld”) but not long after came out with a more narrowly targeted product and decided TV was not the venue to promote it; the Wix.com Super Bowl streak begun in 2015 stopped at three. “Start Stunning” was released on Feb. 3, the Wednesday before the game. BRAND: Wix YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: DreamWorks Animation SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q3